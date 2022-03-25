Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 429,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,040,445. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.