Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:MCO opened at $329.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $293.21 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

