Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.