Morgan Stanley Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,460

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 6,220 ($81.89) to GBX 6,460 ($85.04) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,337.50 ($70.27).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,890 ($77.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,611.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($355.32).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

