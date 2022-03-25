Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.74) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.48) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.64) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.85).

Shares of LON BVIC traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 798.50 ($10.51). 38,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,269. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($9.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 850.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 892.31.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

