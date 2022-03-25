Morgan Stanley Trims Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Target Price to $41.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

NASDAQ LI opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.20 and a beta of 1.90. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,102,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

