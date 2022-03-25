Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 2,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,256. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.