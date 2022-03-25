Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.