Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after buying an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after buying an additional 205,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,222,426,000 after buying an additional 38,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $325.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.83. The company has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

