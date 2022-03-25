Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 401 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

