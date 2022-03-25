Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 916,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

