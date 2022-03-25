MurAll (PAINT) One Day Volume Hits $55,666.00

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market cap of $1.42 million and $55,666.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MurAll has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,037,205,753 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

