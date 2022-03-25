Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mustang Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.