Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.