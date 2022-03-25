MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Financial Survey

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MV Oil Trust and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 20.70 $5.64 million N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million 1.32 -$118.76 million ($2.96) -0.22

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.78% N/A 87.81% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

