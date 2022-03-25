NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 187.25 and a quick ratio of 187.25.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
