Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $68,289.20 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $68,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

Shares of NTRA traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 1,716,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,841. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Natera by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Natera by 201.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 271,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

