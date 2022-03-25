National Bank Financial Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $801.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
