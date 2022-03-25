National Bank Financial Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $801.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.