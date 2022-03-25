National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 747,893 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 747,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,885,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,161 shares of company stock worth $20,609,278. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

