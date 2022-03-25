National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 98,371 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The firm has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

