National Bank of Canada FI Invests $11.62 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 322,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.