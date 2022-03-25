National Bank of Canada FI Invests $13.38 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 274,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,245 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,065.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 49,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

