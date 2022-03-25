National Bank of Canada FI Invests $28.84 Million in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 605,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

