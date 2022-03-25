National Bank of Canada FI Invests $30.69 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $243.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $182.69 and a one year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.92. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

