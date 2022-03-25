National Bank of Canada FI Invests $9.80 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 260,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,804,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.
CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.