National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 104,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Amgen by 18.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 36.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

