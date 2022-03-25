National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

