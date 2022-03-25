National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 289,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,911,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,472,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $20.00 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

