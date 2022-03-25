National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 196,245 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 196,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

