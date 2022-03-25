National Bank of Canada FI Takes $10.99 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

