National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

