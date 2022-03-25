National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,220,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $559.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.