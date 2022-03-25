National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 511,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 239,091 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

