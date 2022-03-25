National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 394.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

