Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Acquires A$98,776.80 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA – Get Rating) insider Peter James purchased 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$98,776.80 ($73,168.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nearmap Company Profile

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

