Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.83 ($95.42).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €87.54 ($96.20) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.29. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

