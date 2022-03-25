Neo Price Reaches $24.52 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $24.52 or 0.00055700 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and $189.21 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

