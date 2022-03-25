Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 252008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.52.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

