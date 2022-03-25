Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 43,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $215,086.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,673 shares of company stock worth $336,265. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.