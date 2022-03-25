NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $124.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

