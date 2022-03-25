NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,034,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,372,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NetApp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

