Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Netflix by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.71. 3,885,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,317. The company has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

