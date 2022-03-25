New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,172 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $60,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 35.8% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,765,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $468.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.19, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

