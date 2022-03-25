New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $57,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

