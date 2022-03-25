New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $263,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $295.33. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

