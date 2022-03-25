New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $102,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $449.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

