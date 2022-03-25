New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $115,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

COP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $104.54. 6,145,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,091. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

