New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $53.31 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $53,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $41.33 on Thursday, reaching $2,013.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,858. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,343.31 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,929.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,865.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.