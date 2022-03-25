New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.52 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $66,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $329.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $293.21 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.67.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

