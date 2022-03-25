New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $78.13 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $78,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA stock opened at $365.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.20 and its 200 day moving average is $377.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

