New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $41,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after purchasing an additional 321,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 69,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,006 shares of company stock worth $3,244,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.49. 1,217,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

