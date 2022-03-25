New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,343 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $39,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.